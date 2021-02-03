Juvenile rehab center to close; 35 to lose jobs

In a Dec. 11 letter to Link, a DYS official said the facility was intended as a local option in lieu of commitment to the state for youth in the six counties. However, in December five of the six counties had not signed a fiscal year 2021 grant agreement, said Teresa Jamison, DYS deputy director of courts and community. The only one signing was Miami County.

“In addition, the overall admissions to this facility continues to decrease with only 17 total admissions in fiscal year 2020 and only six of those were from the multi-county area the facility was originally designed to serve,” Jamison wrote.

Other facilities in the state could handle those youth, the letter said.

Altenburger said Tuesday via email that at the time of notification that funds would be denied, Auglaize, Preble and Shelby County juvenile court judges had approved new governance agreements for the center and were ready to submit the agreements to their county commissioners.