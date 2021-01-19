Kenton Ridge HS Marching Band to perform virtually in Inauguration Day parade, among five from across U.S.

“Congratulations to the Kenton Ridge Marching Cougars Band on their invitation to contribute a virtual performance for the Presidential Inauguration Parade tomorrow,” a post on the district’s Facebook page stated. “We are excited for the KR Marching Band to have this opportunity to share their talents with the entire country!”

The other high schools invited to participate include D’Evelyn High School Marching Band in Colorado, Andrew Jackson High School JR Air Force ROTC in Florida, Mariachi Joya – Las Vegas High School in Nevada and Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers in New Jersey.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced on Monday the participants in the virtual “Parade Across America” that will feature “diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrate America’s heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country,” according to a release from the PIC.

“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America,” PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Tony Allen, said.

The Inauguration Parade, presented by the PIC, will be live streamed starting at 3:15 p.m. ET at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch, on the PIC’s social media platforms and streaming partners.