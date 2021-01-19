Kenton Ridge HS Marching Band to perform virtually in Inauguration Day parade, among five from across U.S.

The Kenton Ridge High School Marching Band is one of five high schools across America that will be a virtual participant in the Inauguration Day Parade on Wednesday, commemorating the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, according to a release from the district.
“We are honored that the Kenton Ridge Marching Cougars were selected to participate in the presidential inauguration,” Kenton Ridge High School Principal John Hill said. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of Band Director Mr. Jim Templeton and his students that their talent and commitment to excellence stood out among the crowd to be selected for this prestigious event.”
Templeton said he put in an application in late November, as there is an application process to be selected to participate, and found out on New Year’s Eve that the band was selected. The band had a little over two weeks to prepare, and they recorded their performance on Jan. 13 at Wittenberg University.
“We’re excited about it,” Templeton said. “It’s a national event with an international audience and we’re the only group from Ohio to be selected so it definitely puts Kenton Ridge and Springfield on the map.”
Kenton Ridge High School is one of five high schools across America that are invited to participate and serve as the representative participant for the state of Ohio, the release stated.
“Congratulations to the Kenton Ridge Marching Cougars Band on their invitation to contribute a virtual performance for the Presidential Inauguration Parade tomorrow,” a post on the district’s Facebook page stated. “We are excited for the KR Marching Band to have this opportunity to share their talents with the entire country!”
The other high schools invited to participate include D’Evelyn High School Marching Band in Colorado, Andrew Jackson High School JR Air Force ROTC in Florida, Mariachi Joya – Las Vegas High School in Nevada and Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers in New Jersey.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced on Monday the participants in the virtual “Parade Across America” that will feature “diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrate America’s heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country,” according to a release from the PIC.
“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another. By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America,” PIC CEO and President of Delaware State University, Tony Allen, said.
The Inauguration Parade, presented by the PIC, will be live streamed starting at 3:15 p.m. ET at https://BidenInaugural.org/watch, on the PIC’s social media platforms and streaming partners.