Kettering apartment complex severely damaged in morning fire

Flames severely damaged an apartment building on Devon Avenue in Kettering Wednesday morning.
One person suffered minor burn injuries and was taken to the hospital, said Kettering Fire Battalion Chief Doug Panstingel.
The center portion of the complex is a total loss. Panstingel estimated at least 30 people were displaced as a result.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Devon Avenue just before 5 a.m.
Heavy fire was showing from the side of the building and through the roof, Panstingel said.
“At that time we ended up going to a defensive strategy so we threw a bunch of water on it from outside the structure,” he said.
Crews were able to knock down the flames and later entered the building to put out hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
