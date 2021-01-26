X

Kettering Health updating policy to allow patients to have one visitor at a time

FILE
FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 34 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Kettering Health Network will allow patients to have one visitor at a time in an updated policy going into effect Wednesday morning.

ExploreCoronavirus: Appointments available for Kettering Health vaccine clinic in Dayton

Exceptions include:

  • No visitation for outpatient testing, including noninvasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies
  • Patients who need help due to mobility, interpretation or health care decision-making may have an additional assistance person
  • Surgical patients younger than 18 years may have two visitors in the waiting and recovery area, but they are limited to parents or guardians
  • Patients younger than 18 years can have two visitors in the emergency department and inpatient setting, but they are limited to parents or guardians
  • No visitation is allowed for anyone younger than 18 years unless they are the parent or legal guardian of the patient
  • End-of-life care situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis
ExploreChanges in Kettering Health’s visitor policy go into effect

A previous update in policy that went into effect on Jan. 18 only allowed one visitor per a patient’s stay.

The most recent update will go into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.