Kings Island to manage nearby $27M camping resort

Cedar Fair Entertainment, signed a partnership and licensing agreement with Small Brothers and Terra Firma, according to a news release Tuesday.

Cedar Camp was described as a “hybrid of a resort and a camping destination.” The initial development now includes 73 cottages and 164 RV spaces, with 100 more cottages planned.

The camp will include pools, ponds, a walking trail and dining options. Camping facilities are to include bathhouses, a laundry, firepits grills and picnic tables.

The camp will offer packages with Kings Island, Peanuts character appearances and character breakfasts.

The resort’s Grand Lodge is to include an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, shopping, an exercise facility and large fireplace.

A casual-dining outdoor cantina and bar offering American, Mexican and Italian fare in a “food truck-inspired experience” is also in the first phase of the development.