Kings Island’s parent company revenue down half a billion in 2020; optimistic about 2021

Zimmerman said the company has “strategically designed” its operating plan for the 2021 season specifically to minimize cash burn in the pre-opening period and correlate park operating calendars with forecasted demand while growing its season pass base for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Cedar Fair suspended operations at its parks starting March 14, 2020, in response to the spread of COVID-19 and local government mandates. In accordance with local and state guidelines, it resumed partial operations in 2020 at 10 of its 13 properties on a staggered basis beginning in mid-June through mid-July.

Kings Island's Tricks and Treats fall festival will continue through Nov. 1. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED

Kings Island opened for the 2020 season on July 2.

Because of the drop in operating days and cost-saving measures implemented in response to disrupted park operations, the company’s operating costs and expenses were $484 million compared to $991 million in 2019.

Cedar Fair’s operating loss for 2020 totaled $572 million, compared with operating income of $309 million for 2019. The operating loss was the result of the 88 percent decline in net revenues, offset by the $507 million decrease in operating costs and expenses between years.

Working closely with state and local officials, the company established 2021 opening dates for its seasonal parks ranging from May 8 to May 29. Kings Island is scheduled to open for Passholder Preview days on May 8 and May 9, about a month later than its usual opening.

Kings Island has also not yet announced an official opening date, though that typically occurs about a week after preview days. Sister park Cedar Point in Sandusky is scheduled to open to the general public on May 14, so it’s likely that Kings Island could be open to the public by then.

Zimmerman said the safety and welfare of Cedar Fair’s associates and guests remain the company’s highest priorities, and all of its properties that reopened in 2020 exemplified “high-quality immersive entertainment in a safe, sanitized and stress-free environment.”

He said significant business process improvements implemented last year and meaningful cost savings opportunities identified reduced Cedar Fair’s use of cash and positioned it well to emerge from the pandemic as “a leaner and more cost-efficient organization.”