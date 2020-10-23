Large fire destroys Dayton home

A West Great Miami Boulevard home severely damaged after a fire burned through the residence early Friday morning.
Dispatchers received multiple calls about the blaze around 2:45 a.m.
A man who said he lived in the residence told dispatchers that the front of the house was on fire and smoke was going through the home.
“My roommate is out there right now trying to deal with the fire extinguisher but it looks like it’s coming into the living room,” he said.
Later on the call he reports that everyone managed to get out of the house.
A neighbor told the Dayton Daily News that he was in bed when his upstairs neighbor alerted him to the fire.
“All I know I was in bed and my neighbor upstairs came down beating on my door,” Phillip Jackson Sr. said. “He knew I was in the house and he wanted to get me out. He saved my life.”
Jackson said when he opened his door he could feel the heat from the fire next door.
He praised Dayton Fire Department for working hard on the fire and saving his home.
“Dayton Fire Department did an excellent job,” Jackson said. “I really appreciate them.”
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents, according to dispatch records.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.