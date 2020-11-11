Lebanon school COVID-19 cases put 200 students in quarantine

“Every building has some positive cases. The majority are at the high school,” Yohey added.

Still Yohey said the district planned to remain open for the rest of the semester for students who had opted for in-school classes and aren’t affected by quarantines.

“Our goals is to keep schools open unless we are directed to close them,” Yohey said.

While acknowledging the student problem could force the schools to close, “I think staff absence will close us before student absence,” Yohey said.

However Yohey said the district was “closer than we’ve been since the pandemic started.

"So far we’ve been able to manage it,” Yohey said. “It’s important for our kids to be in school.”

School officials urge parents and guardians to assess students before sending them in.

“The cases that we’ve seen over the last three or four days, we haven’t traced any of them to school,” Yohey said.

As in other districts, the students, while testing positive “most of our kids have been asymptomatic or the sniffles,”

Most of the cases have been traced to contacts at events outside school, including Halloween parties, sleepovers, family gatherings, birthday parties, play dates, “riding around in cars together.”

“We met this morning. Right now we’ve decided to try and ride this current surge out,” Yohey added.