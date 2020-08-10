Breaking News

2 local liquor businesses among 6 state cites for violating coronavirus order

X

Lebanon suspends football program after player, coach test positive

Lebanon City Schools requires face coverings in most situations for anyone on school grounds.
Lebanon City Schools requires face coverings in most situations for anyone on school grounds.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Lawrence Budd

The Lebanon City Schools suspended its football program after learning a coach and player and coach tested positive for COVID-19.

“This weekend, the Lebanon City Schools were contacted by a player and coach who tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Todd Yohey said in a press release this morning.

“After contact tracing was completed today, the district has suspended its 7-12 football program until further notice. Some players and several coaches were exposed to the virus. All of those exposed have been contacted and quarantined. The football team is expected to resume practice prior to the first football game scheduled for August 24.”

ExploreLebanon schools say in-person classes are full, late sign-ups will learn online

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.