Lebanon suspends football program after player, coach test positive

“This weekend, the Lebanon City Schools were contacted by a player and coach who tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Todd Yohey said in a press release this morning.

“After contact tracing was completed today, the district has suspended its 7-12 football program until further notice. Some players and several coaches were exposed to the virus. All of those exposed have been contacted and quarantined. The football team is expected to resume practice prior to the first football game scheduled for August 24.”