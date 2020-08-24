Lebanon schools have five students with positive COVID-19 tests

“You can’t charge me money now to reduce the risk in my home,” Young said Monday. “At this point, we’re not sure what to do.”

Yohey said parents now wanting to switch are required to pay the fee because the deadline, extended in August, was last Friday.

Explore First area public schools open with students returning to classrooms

“People are locked in,” Yohey said Monday. “We gave parents the option to commit to one of those options.”

Yohey said the district had committed staff and resources based on responses by Friday and would be compromising the quality of education of other students, while incurring additional costs. He said parents no longer wanting to send their kids to school could home school or enroll in another virtual learning program.

Young questioned the fee, noting no extra charge was added when the district used online learning to end last school year. He also pointed out public schools are funded largely from property tax levied on homeowners like him.

“I moved to this town because they have excellent schools here,” Young said.“I’ve chosen not to send my children to school now.”