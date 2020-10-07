Legionella discovered at Miamisburg hospital

A bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease was recently discovered at Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg, the Kettering Health Network said in a statement Wednesday morning.
The hospital found traces of Legionella while conducting proactive water safety testing, the statement says. The bacteria was found in a pump that delivers hot water to a section of the hospital.
Kettering Health officials took immediate action after receiving the test results to ensure that patients, staff and visitors were protected, the statement says. The hot water system was flushed and additional filters were installed throughout the hospital. Officials say they are conducting additional tests to ensure that the bacteria has been eliminated.
“There has been no interruption of hospital operations or any confirmed infections due to the water,” the statement says. “Hospital staff continue to closely monitor patients. Hospital leaders reported the matter to the Ohio Department of Health and Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County, and will continue to keep health officials updated.”
Legionella causes the potentially deadly Legionnaires' disease, which can be mistaken for the new coronavirus because it shares some similar symptoms. The bacteria can grow in stagnant water.
Health departments across the country reported 10,000 cases of Legionnaires disease in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest report. Last year 46 cases were reported in Montgomery County, and 25 have been reported so far this year, according to Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County. One person died in February, and a total of three deaths occurred last year, the county said.
In 2019, the state of Ohio reported 785 cases, including 50 fatalities, officials said, noting that the fatality data may be incomplete. As of Sept. 5, there’s been 250 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.