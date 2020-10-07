Legionella discovered at Miamisburg hospital

The hospital found traces of Legionella while conducting proactive water safety testing, the statement says. The bacteria was found in a pump that delivers hot water to a section of the hospital.

Kettering Health officials took immediate action after receiving the test results to ensure that patients, staff and visitors were protected, the statement says. The hot water system was flushed and additional filters were installed throughout the hospital. Officials say they are conducting additional tests to ensure that the bacteria has been eliminated.