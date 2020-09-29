Leidos lands $13M Air Force targeting system contract

Leidos Inc., a Fortune 500 Reston, Va.-based defense contractor with offices in Beavercreek, has been awarded a nearly $13 million contract to help the Air Force with technology and research.
The $12,947,292 contract is meant to provide the Air Force with technology to deliver high-performing air and ground target combat identification systems, the Department of Defense said Monday.
Work will be performed in Virginia and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where the contract originated. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 30, 2025.
This award is a result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received, the DoD said.
The contract came from Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, both located at Wright-Patterson, according to the DoD.