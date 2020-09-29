X

Leidos lands $13M Air Force targeting system contract

Leidos corporate image
Leidos corporate image

Local News | 22 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

Leidos Inc., a Fortune 500 Reston, Va.-based defense contractor with offices in Beavercreek, has been awarded a nearly $13 million contract to help the Air Force with technology and research.

The $12,947,292 contract is meant to provide the Air Force with technology to deliver high-performing air and ground target combat identification systems, the Department of Defense said Monday.

ExploreP.F. Chang’s China Bistro is laying off 299 workers across Ohio

Work will be performed in Virginia and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where the contract originated. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 30, 2025.  

This award is a result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received, the DoD said.

The contract came from Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Research Laboratory, both located at Wright-Patterson, according to the DoD.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.