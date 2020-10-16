LexisNexis puts more local buildings on the market

LexisNexis said it “routinely reviews our real estate and facilities requirements in order to identify what’s needed to optimally support customers and improve business operations.”

The company added: “Teams in Dayton continue to make broad and significant contributions to drive the LexisNexis business forward. Dayton remains a core location for many of the LexisNexis business functions including sales, marketing, customer operations, human resources, finance and legal.”

The Dayton Daily News reported last month that a pair of office buildings on the LexisNexis campus off North Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. were for sale by its landlord-owner.

Real estate firm CBRE is marketing those two buildings. Newmark Knight Frank is marketing the three newest addresses to go on the market.

Of the properties marketed earlier, Building 1 is 9333 Springboro Pike, and that lease will transfer to any new owner, LexisNexis spokeswoman Pamela Rath said last month. Building 2 is 9393 Springboro Pike. Building 2 was vacated previously by LexisNexis and offered for sublease in early 2017.

In early 2017, LexisNexis put up one of its campus buildings for sublease, a building known as B2. That was taken to be a sign that the company’s Dayton-area workforce was being moved or condensed. At the time, the company said employees from the building were moving to other parts of the large campus.

LexisNexis has long said it has about 3,000 Dayton-area employees. In a statement last month, a spokeswoman said the business has 10,600 employees worldwide.