LIST: Graduation rate for area school districts released

By Jeremy P. Kelley

The Ohio Department of Education released school report cards Tuesday that showed the four-year graduation rate for Class of 2019, by school district.

Dayton ranked second-last in the state in four-year graduation rate (72.2%) for the Class of 2019, while a collection of small rural districts were among those with 100% graduation.

100.0% Newton

100.0% Twin Valley

98.5% Springboro

98.1% Carlisle

98.0% Cedar Cliff

97.3% Bellbrook

97.2% Oakwood

97.0% Bradford

96.9% Miami East

96.8% Troy

96.7% Waynesville

96.4% Vandalia-Butler

96.0% Centerville

95.9% Bethel

95.9% Tipp City

95.7% Lebanon

95.3% Greeneview

95.2% Northmont

94.9% Beavercreek

94.4% Eaton

94.2% Covington

94.1% Yellow Springs

94.0% Valley View

93.8% National Trail

93.8% Preble Shawnee

93.5% Milton-Union

93.1% Brookville

92.9% Miamisburg

91.6% Franklin

91.1% Tri-County North

91.0% Greenon

90.7% Kettering

90.6% Piqua

90.2% Northridge

89.7% Jefferson Twp.

89.6% New Lebanon

89.4% Huber Heights

89.3% Tecumseh

89.1% Fairborn

85.9% Trotwood-Madison

85.1% West Carrollton

81.8% Xenia

81.3% Mad River

72.2% Dayton

Source: Ohio Department of Education

