LIST: Graduation rate for area school districts released

The Ohio Department of Education released school report cards Tuesday that showed the four-year graduation rate for Class of 2019, by school district.
Dayton ranked second-last in the state in four-year graduation rate (72.2%) for the Class of 2019, while a collection of small rural districts were among those with 100% graduation.
100.0% Newton
100.0% Twin Valley
98.5% Springboro
98.1% Carlisle
98.0% Cedar Cliff
97.3% Bellbrook
97.2% Oakwood
97.0% Bradford
96.9% Miami East
96.8% Troy
96.7% Waynesville
96.4% Vandalia-Butler
96.0% Centerville
95.9% Bethel
95.9% Tipp City
95.7% Lebanon
95.3% Greeneview
95.2% Northmont
94.9% Beavercreek
94.4% Eaton
94.2% Covington
94.1% Yellow Springs
94.0% Valley View
93.8% National Trail
93.8% Preble Shawnee
93.5% Milton-Union
93.1% Brookville
92.9% Miamisburg
91.6% Franklin
91.1% Tri-County North
91.0% Greenon
90.7% Kettering
90.6% Piqua
90.2% Northridge
89.7% Jefferson Twp.
89.6% New Lebanon
89.4% Huber Heights
89.3% Tecumseh
89.1% Fairborn
85.9% Trotwood-Madison
85.1% West Carrollton
81.8% Xenia
81.3% Mad River
72.2% Dayton
Source: Ohio Department of Education