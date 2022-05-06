LIVE COVERAGE: President Biden visits SW Ohio today

9:30 A.M. UPDATE — (HAMILTON, BUTLER COUNTY) Police are beginning to line up along Symmes Road near United Performance Metals and other businesses to prepare for security as the President will head to the business later this afternoon. Some of the factories in the area sent workers home to be able to avoid traffic issues throughout the day.
WEATHER: Spotty showers are expected throughout the day, with more severe weather possible from 6-10 p.m., according to our content partners at WCPO.
9 A.M. INITIAL STORY — President Joe Biden will meet with regional manufacturing leaders this afternoon at United Performance Metals on Symmes Road in Hamilton, near the border with Fairfield.
His visit has led to Fairfield City Schools being closed today. Officials with the district had concerns about traffic issues and student safety with the road closures and a higher amount of drivers in the area, especially at speech time, which is 3:30 p.m. today.
His exact travel route is secure and will not be disclosed.
The administration’s announcement this week of making more than $3 billion available from the bipartisan infrastructure bill is what he is here to speak about.
The scheduled event at UPM will include public remarks where Biden “will call on Congress to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” according to the White House.
The president will see new additive manufacturing technologies, or 3D printing, at work while he is visiting UPM.
Biden is expected to be in the area at 1 p.m. when Air Force One is set to land at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The presidential motorcade will convoy north to United Performance Metals, which means roads on his path will close as he moved to Hamilton.
UPM officials did not field media inquiries about the president’s visit but posted on United Performance Metal’s Facebook page that they were “honored” by Biden’s visit.
