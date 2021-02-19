Local artist paints mural from fond church memories

“I feel so much pride. I feel honored and I wanted to represent my church in a positive way,” Tucker said. “This is the only church I know and we’re a family here.”

Dixon United Methodist Church Pastor Bridget Weatherspoon said the painting came about after she had noticed the walls had become cluttered with pictures and could use a more modern look.

“The church can remember their history that way every time they walk past that section,” Weatherspoon said.

Tucker and about 10 of the youth from the program started the mural in October and finished in early February. The seven-foot painting features a family tree with photos of all the former pastors that served the church congregation, as well as images of the choir, members of the usher board and an image of a child to represent the youth.

“I wanted to create something that really told a story and that’s what I feel the mural was able to depict,” Tucker said.

Weatherspoon said she is excited to have the artwork done by Tucker, noting that they “went through a lot to get the mural completed.” Shortly after Tucker started the painting, her mother died and paused her work on the project.

Tucker said she could’ve walked away from the project completely but knew that her mother wouldn’t have wanted that as she would also tell her to give 100% in all that she does.

The support of the kids and her church family gave her the push to continue the painting and she’s happy with the final result.

“I turned that sorrow into something positive. I want to continue to make my mother proud. I want to continue to be the type of woman she was to make a difference and to be an advocate for children and families,” Tucker said.