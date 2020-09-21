X

Local Bed, Bath & Beyond location closing

200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close

By Bonnie Meibers

The Bed, Bath and Beyond store in Beavercreek will close at the end of this year, according to a USA Today report.

The company plans to close 200 stores in the next two years and recently released a list of 63 stores to close this year. In October, company officials announced plans to close 60 stores. The number increased to 200 closing locations in July, due partially to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on retail stores across the nation. Stein Mart recently announced plans to close nearly 300 stores, including one in Kettering.

According to the list given to USA Today, stores in 29 states will close over the next two years. Stores in Columbus, Holland and Pickerington will close in addition to the Beavercreek store, located near the mall at Fairfield Commons.

The Beavercreek Bed, Bath and Beyond declined to comment and the company’s media relations department could not be reached today.

