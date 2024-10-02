Local brewery collaborates with Miami University on new drinks

“The creativity and collaboration pays homage to the university itself, and we’ve worked to create something that alumni especially will enjoy as they toast the love and honor of their Miami days,” said Dan Ebben, co-owner of Swine City Brewing.

For more than a year Swine City worked with Miami students of drinking age, faculty, committees, and chemists, testing flavor combinations before getting the right offerings, Ebben said.

Packaging of the seltzer includes a collage of Miami imagery. The pilsner features the university’s Pulley Tower.

It isn’t the first time Swine City has had a presence in Oxford. The craft brewery previously sold its seltzers at the Oxford Farmers Market. It is also a regular concession provider for university athletic competitions.

Co-owner Claire von Saucken, and her husband, Sylvius, are both Miami University graduates and went to many football and hockey games.

“My husband and I – being a Miami Merger – are particularly thrilled for this opportunity,’’ Claire von Saucken said. “If I was at Miami, I went to the hockey game.”

A portion of sales from the two beverages will go toward student scholarships and initiatives centered on the responsible use of alcohol.

“We are very excited for this partnership. We anticipate growing our community and giving back to Miami,’’ Ebben said.

Once the drinks make their debut in late October they will be available in the brewery’s taproom, at MU athletic events, and in limited retail locations not yet determined.