Antani and Fogel to face off in Ohio Senate race

State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, and former Air Force officer Mark Fogel, a Democrat, each won their primary elections for the Ohio Senate 6th District seat on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results posted on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
It was one of the most competitive races on the ballot in Montgomery County as five people vied to replace incumbent State. Sen. Peggy Lehner, R-Kettering.
Antani had nearly 65 percent of the vote in the Republican primary at 9 p.m. and issued a statement thanking voters.
Rachel Selby, a Republican party activist endorsed by Lehner received nearly 23 percent of the vote and businessman Gregory Alan Robinson got 12 percent.
Antani was endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
Republicans have represented the district in the Ohio Senate since 1985
In the Democratic primary Fogel received 82 percent and Albert Griggs Jr. got nearly 18 percent.
Fogel is a Centerville resident and former Air Force officer and fighter pilot who is in the Air National Guard. He is a leadership program manager at General Electric and serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Dayton.
Griggs is a retired civilian employee of the Air Force from Huber Heights. He ran unsuccessfully against Lehner for the senate seat and also lost bids for Huber Heights mayor and the Democratic primary for the Ohio House 40th District seat in 2018.
Additional absentee ballots that were mailed in time and arrive by May 8 and provisional ballots will be tallied in all races after tonight’s election.
The 6th district includes most of the north, east and south suburban areas around Dayton including Kettering, Oakwood, Centerville, Riverside, Huber Heights, Vandalia, West Carrollton, Moraine, and Clayton and nearby townships.
