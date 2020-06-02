Antani and Fogel to face off in Ohio Senate race

VISIT ELECTIONS HERE

Antani was endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Republicans have represented the district in the Ohio Senate since 1985

In the Democratic primary Fogel received 82 percent and Albert Griggs Jr. got nearly 18 percent.

Fogel is a Centerville resident and former Air Force officer and fighter pilot who is in the Air National Guard. He is a leadership program manager at General Electric and serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Dayton.

Griggs is a retired civilian employee of the Air Force from Huber Heights. He ran unsuccessfully against Lehner for the senate seat and also lost bids for Huber Heights mayor and the Democratic primary for the Ohio House 40th District seat in 2018.

Albert Griggs Jr.

Additional absentee ballots that were mailed in time and arrive by May 8 and provisional ballots will be tallied in all races after tonight’s election.

The 6th district includes most of the north, east and south suburban areas around Dayton including Kettering, Oakwood, Centerville, Riverside, Huber Heights, Vandalia, West Carrollton, Moraine, and Clayton and nearby townships.

