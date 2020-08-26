Local hospitals to get faster coronavirus testing devices

Premier Health’s hospital foundations have received a grant to buy instruments that can determine if a patient is positive for COVID-19 in minutes and can perform more than 1,000 tests per day.
The Lyra testing instruments will be bought with a donation from the PNC Foundation in addition to other donor gifts that made this possible, though the amount of the donation was not disclosed.
Premier Health said in an announcement about the grant that faster testing can enhance the protection of other patients and staff and will enable Premier Health to significantly reduce the use of personal protective equipment around patients who have tested negative for COVID-19.
“In the absence of a vaccine, screening tests for COVID-19 are vital in ensuring our patients’ safety and peace of mind. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to PNC for their generosity in making the purchase of these testing machines possible,” Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, said in a statement.
Dayton-based Premier Health operates Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.
The grant is part of a broader commitment announced in April by PNC to provide $30 million in charitable contributions in support of coronavirus relief efforts, primarily directed toward programs across the markets in which PNC operates.