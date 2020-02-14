Another former OSU wrestler claims Rep. Jim Jordan was aware of sexual abuse

Another former wrestler from Ohio State University is accusing Rep. Jim Jordan and other wrestling officials of being aware of sexual abuse by the team’s doctor.
Adam DiSabato, who was on the team from 1988 to 1993, said that he told Jordan, who was the assistant coach at the time, and head coach Russ Hellickson of Dr. Richard Strauss’ abuse but that they did nothing, according to our news partners at WBNS TV.
DiSabato testified Tuesday before the House Civil Justice Committee during a hearing for a bill that would allow victims of sexual abuse that happened at a state-sponsored university to sue the university.
“They told me they went to their superiors, [and] their superiors told them to be happy where we're at and keep our mouths shut,” DiSabato said.
He also claimed that one of those superiors was OSU football player and two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin, according to WBNS.
DiSabato’s brother, Mike DiSabato, was also on the wrestling team and one of the first people to speak of Jordan’s alleged knowledge of the sexual abuse.
Adam DiSabato also testified that Jordan called him and asked the former captain to rebuke his brother’s claims, according to WBNS.
“Jim Jordan called me crying, crying, groveling...Begging me to go against my brother.” DiSabato said. “Begging me. Crying for a half hour. That's the kind of cover-up that's going on there.”
Jordan has repeatedly denied having any knowledge of Strauss’ abuse.