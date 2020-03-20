X

Bellbrook 2020 Sugar Maple Festival canceled, 2021 festival scheduled

news | March 20, 2020
By Breaking News Staff

The Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival, scheduled April 24 to 26, has been cancelled to comply with the CDC’s recommendation that there be no group gatherings for at least eight weeks, the committee said in a Facebook post.

This year would mark the 42 anniversary of the festival, having gotten its start in 1978.

"We’ll be back bigger and better next year! Stay safe and be well," the festival's website reads.

The festival will not be rescheduled, but the 2021 festival has been scheduled for April 23 to 25.

