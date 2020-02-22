Club soccer coach accused of sexual abuse involving player

A Ohio Fusion club soccer coach is jailed, accused of sexually assaulting a player, according to court records and prosecutors.
Scotty West, 34, of Washington Twp., will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was indicted Thursday on two counts of sexual battery; and single counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded Jan. 20 to a report of a sexual assault that was said to have happened two months earlier, according to court documents.
“Deputies spoke with a male juvenile who advised that his soccer club coach, Scotty West, had sexually assaulted him,” court records read.
The court records mention a sleepover at West’s Waterstone Boulevard condominium; however, additional details were redacted.
Ohio Fusion has not returned a request for comment, and West’s status with the club is not known.
West, who was arrested Feb. 14, remains in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting arraignment.
