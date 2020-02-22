Club soccer coach accused of sexual abuse involving player

Scotty West, 34, of Washington Twp., will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was indicted Thursday on two counts of sexual battery; and single counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded Jan. 20 to a report of a sexual assault that was said to have happened two months earlier, according to court documents.