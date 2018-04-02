Happy birthday Dayton! 7 things everyone should know about the city’s history

Happy birthday, Dayton!
Dayton was founded exactly 226 years ago today, on April 1, 1796, by a dozen people known as “The Thompson Party.” The group had traveled up the Great Miami River from Cincinnati.
Here are 7 more things you may not know about the Gem City:
1. DAYTON’S NAMESAKE
Dayton is named after Capt. Jonathan Dayton, who was born in New Jersey and served in the American Revolutionary War. He was the youngest signee of the United States Constitution. Dayton never visited the area, but when the city was established he owned land in the Great Miami River basin.
Dayton served as the third Speaker of the United States House of Representatives; he also served in the U.S. Senate. He was linked to the Aaron Burr conspiracy (Burr allegedly wanted to create an independent country in what is now the American Southwest). Dayton was arrested for treason but never faced charges.
There is no monument of Jonathan Dayton in Dayton. The monument at Main Street and Monument Avenue is a monument to soldiers of the Civil War.
2. FAMOUS INVENTIONS
Dayton is known as the home of many inventions. Some of most famous are aviation, the cash register, the hydraulic jump to prevent flooding, code-breaking machines that helped end World War II and the pop top.
3. WORLD PEACE
The Dayton Peace Accords signed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1995 ended the Bosnian War.
4. FAMOUS DAYTONIANS
Famous Daytonians include aviation pioneers Wilbur and Orville Wright; poet Paul Laurence Dunbar; actors/entertainers Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Nancy Cartwright and Sherri Saum; humorist Erma Bombeck, and Olympic gold medalist hurdler Edwin C. Moses.
5. OHIO’S LARGEST CARILLON
The Deeds Carillon at Carillon Historical Park is 151 feet tall with 57 bells, and is Ohio's largest carillon.
6. GREAT OUTDOORS
Ohio's Miami Valley region provides over 340 miles of paved, multi-use recreational trails. Stretching across county lines, these trails connect schools, parks, historic landmarks and area attractions.
7. TALLEST SKYSCRAPER
Standing at 408 feet, the Kettering Tower is the tallest building in Dayton. It was built in 1970.
