7 historical facts about the University of Dayton on its 172nd birthday

3. A safe place. St. Mary's College was a refuge during the Great Flood of 1913. The hilltop institute provided shelter to 800 as the flood overtook homes in lower-lying Dayton. Students had not returned to the campus from Easter break, so the college was fully stocked with provisions.

In 1961 the stadium was named for Coach Harry Baujan. Today the stadium is called Baujan Recreational Sports Field and is the home to the Flyer soccer teams. Photo: Archives of the University of Dayton

4. The first bowl game (well, in the bowl). Coach Harry Baujan called the plays in front of 10,000 fans at the first football game held in the new "football bowl" on campus in 1925. Today the stadium is called Baujan Recreational Sports Field and is the home to the Flyer soccer teams (Read more on the stadium's history).

5. A meaningful centerpiece. The iconic dome and cross on the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception is the centerpiece of UD's campus. The top of the cross is 95 feet above the ground. The cross is 7 feet, 4 inches tall from the ball to the top of the cross. The "arms" of the cross extend 4 feet, 6 inches.

University of Dayton students sing carols with school children during UD's Christmas on Campus in 1976. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

6. Joy to the world. Christmas on Campus, an annual holiday event that hosts more than 1,000 children, is believed to be one of the nation's largest single-day on campus community services event (Read more about this unique event).

7. A new era of presidents. Dr. Daniel Curran became the university’s first lay president in 2002. Dr. Eric Spina, who became president in 2016, is the university’s second lay president.