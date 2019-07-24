New $23M rehabilitation hospital coming to Butler County

The 36-bed hospital, with room to add 18 more bedrooms, will have inpatient and outpatient therapy gyms, an outdoor mobility courtyard, aqua therapy, several family gathering areas, in-house dialysis and an in-house pharmacy. The hospital is for patients recovering from injuries and illness or living with disabilities and chronic medical conditions, Everest stated.

Everest stated it will have about $8 million in annual payroll.

“Our interdisciplinary level of care in our acute rehabilitation hospital setting cannot be provided at other levels of care such as skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes,” Jay Quintana, Everest’s CEO, said in a statement. “We provide one to one therapy, three to five hours a day, six days a week, daily medical visits by rehab physicians and a strong nurse patient ratio that contributes to the optimal outcomes and the highest quality of care.”