PODCAST: Reporter Cornelius Frolik on the Dayton garage killings

Property owner Victor Santana was just indicted on murder charges. He is accused of fatally shooting Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in their backs on Aug. 28.

Prosecutors say the 17-year-olds and a friend were smoking marijuana in Santana’s detached garage before shots rang out.

The case may be one of the first local tests of Ohio new self-defense law.

During this episode, Cory, a Pittsburgh native, also explains why he loves the Gem City and covering city hall. He and Amelia discuss the rigors of sharing stories about the tornadoes, Oregon District shooting and the community’s grit.

