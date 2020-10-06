People line up to cast their ballots as early voting begins in Ohio

The line at the Montgomery County Board of Elections snaked through the parking garage this morning as Ohio begins early voting today.
More than 100 people were in line as they waited for the elections office to open at 8 a.m. People were lined up around two sides of the parking garage as the doors opened. People are continuing to arrive as vehicles are waiting to get inside the garage to park.
As of 8:20 a.m. 200 people had already voted, said Steve Harsman, Montgomery County BoE deputy director.
Christopher and Lynnita Davis of Dayton were the first in line at approximately 7:30 a.m. They planned ahead to vote as early as possible because of concerns about election security.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to trust the mail-in thing,” Christopher Davis said.
While some waiting in the long line that stretched around the parking garage were concerned about election security, others just wanted the satisfaction of casting their ballot as soon as possible.
“I decided I just wanted to do this in person; I didn’t want to wait another day to cast my ballot,” said Jocelyn Rhynard, Dayton City School Board member. “I’ve been waiting for four years to my ballot for the specific election.”
For Jimmy Howard, early in-person voting is the norm. He said he’s been voting early for nearly 15 years.
“It saves me from being in a rush at the last minute,” he said. “I like to go in and get it done as soon as it starts.”
Early voting in the state lasts from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3. In Montgomery County, registered voters can cast their ballot at the board of elections located at 451 W. Third St. in Dayton. For a full schedule of early voting hours in Montgomery County, go here.