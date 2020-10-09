Looking for inexpensive wheels? You still have options

This year, the Honda Fit, Hyundai Elantra GT and Toyota Yaris became the latest victims of this trend. They join the Chevrolet Sonic and Ford Fiesta, two small sedan and hatchback combos that were discontinued last year.

Because automakers typically charge more for their SUVs, the dwindling selection of small cars has effectively raised the ground floor for new car pricing. For example, the next most affordable vehicle in Honda’s lineup after the Fit is the HR-V SUV. It’s mechanically related to the Fit yet costs nearly $5,000 more.