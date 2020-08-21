NEW DETAILS: Lorenz CEO assures composers they will be paid

“This isn’t the year that any of us thought it would be,” Lorenz said. “We’re all facing challenges that we had not contemplated before 2020. With all that is going on in the music industry, I’m sending you this detailed update on what’s happening at Lorenz Corporation.”

The Lorenz Corp. is a fifth-generation family business that publishes sheet music in downtown Dayton at 501 E. Third St. KAITLIN SCHROEDER/STAFF

The Dayton company has more than 20,000 musical works as products and employs about 70 employees in Dayton and 15 Nashville.

The business works with composers, edits, records demos, prints sheet music, designs cover art, warehouses, and distributes to churches, schools and retailers.

Another email, from Kris Kropff, Lorenz’ president of music publishing, says: “I am writing today, and calling on every bit of personal credibility I have, to assure you that despite how dramatic it sounds, it (filing for bankruptcy protection) is a surprisingly perfunctory business thing.”

All composers and authors who typically receive royalty distributions in late summer have already been paid, and Lorenz is committed to making December payments, as well, the message from Reiff Lorenz says.

“You have entrusted us with your creative work and we won’t let your earnings get caught up in our COVID-induced administrative actions,” Lorenz said in his email.

“Music isn’t just a business to us. It’s a mission,” he said in the email. “Despite the difficult conditions, reduced staff, and cut budgets we are working hard to promote your products and generate future royalties.”

An email was sent to Lorenz seeking comment. Lorenz’ Dayton attorney in the bankruptcy filing declined to comment Thursday.