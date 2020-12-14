Man accused of Wright State University sexual assaults in jail

While searching the building, police saw a woman and man, later identified as Turner, exit an apartment. The woman identified herself at the friend and told police that Turner had sexually assaulted her while handcuffed, court documents read. She was reportedly able to convince Turner to leave the apartment with her, which is when they ran into police.

Turner confirmed that he used handcuffs on the woman and had sexual conduct with her, but said that it was consensual.

During a search of the apartment, police found handcuffs, a large knife, two rolls of duct tape, cell phones and clothes belonging to the woman.

A few days later, on Oct.23, another woman contacted WSU police and reported Turner sexually assaulted her earlier that month.

The woman said while at his apartment, Turner “came up behind her with a knife to her throat,” according to an affidavit. “He told her, ‘Do not scream, do what I say and you will not get hurt.’”

He reportedly bound her wrists and ankles with duct tape and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim identified the knife police recovered from his apartment earlier as the knife he used to threaten her, according to court documents.

Turner admitted to police that he did have a knife and duct taped the woman’s ankles and wrists before engaging in sexual conduct, but that it was consensual.

On Dec. 1, Greene County sheriff’s deputies searched his apartment and recovered multiple laptops and cell phones.

During an interview with the sheriff’s office, Turner again said he engaged in consensual sexual conduct with the women, read the affidavit. He reportedly denied touching either women with the knife and that he only waved it around.