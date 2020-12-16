Police search for suspect after shooting at Dayton gas station

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting was reported at the Shell gas station at 4125 W. Third St. in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received the report at 9:56 p.m.
Dispatch records said that the suspect was described as a 6-foot black male with braids, and that a blue Dodge Charger may have been involved.
In scanner traffic, we heard dispatchers say that an older male had been shot, and that the suspect may have fled the scene to the north up N. Gettysburg Avenue.
