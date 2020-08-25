Man dies after being shot multiple times in Springfield

A man died after being shot multiple times in Springfield on Monday morning.
Officers were dispatched around 8:27 a.m. on Monday to the area of Clifton Avenue and East Euclid Avenue regarding a man who had been shot, according to a Springfield police report.
When police arrived, they found the victim, who has not yet been identified, lying in the back seat of a 2002 Honda Accord.
“The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and could not speak to any questions,” the report said.
The Springfield Fire Division also arrived on scene and took the victim to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries from the gunshot wounds.
The Crime Scene Unit as well as the Investigations Unit both responded to the scene of the incident, which remains under investigation.
No suspect information was available.
The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for more information.