Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Harrison Twp.

Local News | 15 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

A man is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in Harrison Township Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, at 7:38 p.m. deputies were called to a report that a car hit a pedestrian in the 5800 block of N. Main Street.

On investigation, the sheriff’s office said they found a 51-year-old man had walked into the street and was hit by a white 2018 Ford Mustang.

The man was thrown out of the street and came to rest under parked pickup truck. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and that the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

