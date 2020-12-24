Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Harrison Twp.

A man is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in Harrison Township Wednesday evening.
According to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, at 7:38 p.m. deputies were called to a report that a car hit a pedestrian in the 5800 block of N. Main Street.
On investigation, the sheriff’s office said they found a 51-year-old man had walked into the street and was hit by a white 2018 Ford Mustang.
The man was thrown out of the street and came to rest under parked pickup truck. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and that the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.
The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.