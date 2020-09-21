Man indicted in deadly shooting at Jefferson Twp. nightclub

A Dayton man accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a Jefferson Twp. nightclub parking lot was indicted by a grand jury.
Gregory Bush, 39, is facing multiple counts of murder and felonious assault in the death of 43-year-old Lavar Bagley Sr., according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
On Sept. 11, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Napolean’s Bar on Germantown Pike around midnight.
Upon arrival, they found Bagley shot in the neck and lying in the parking lot, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court documents.
Bagley’s nephew was also shot during the incident.
The nephew reportedly fled to the woods and was able to return once the shooter left the scene. He was taken to Grandview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.