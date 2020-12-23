Man indicted on rape charges in Wright State University assaults

A Fairborn man was indicted by a Greene County grand jury for two sexual assaults reported at an apartment on Wright State University’s campus in October.
Zachary J. Turner, 28, is facing four counts of rape, four counts of abduction and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
Turner is accused of engaging in forcible sexual conduct with two separate women on two different occasions.
Both victims reported being restrained during the assaults, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.
Turned lived in an apartment at 2050 Village Drive, but prior to the assaults, victims were told to go to 2030 Village Drive, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Neither of the victims were WSU students. There have been no reports of sexual assault received involving any Wright State students.
Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller is asking anyone who has been in contact with Turner or who has any relevant information in connection to the case to contact Investigator Fred Meadows at 937-562-5259.
Turner is being held at the Greene County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000.