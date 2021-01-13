Coroner identifies Dayton man killed in Tuesday night crash

Dayton police are investigating a deadly crash after a man in a pickup truck reportedly truck hit a tree and was thrown from the vehicle late Tuesday night.
Dale Slusser, 56 of Dayton, died following the crash on South Gettysburg Avenue, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
Around 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, the victim apparently lost control of the truck near Alvin and South Gettysburg avenues and drove over a raised grass median, according to the crash report.
The truck hit a traffic sign and then continued on the median, crashing into a tree. The impact caused the truck to shift and come to a stop on the road.
The man was ejected from the truck, according to the report.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.