Want to vote in the Nov. 8 election? Here’s everything you need to know
Man reports to Middletown police he dismembered body; 2 arrested in homicide

A homicide victim was found at a Stone Path Drive residence Tuesday night in Middletown NICK GRAHMAM/Staff

Updated 17 minutes ago

Middletown police have made two arrests in a homicide on Stone Path Drive Tuesday night.

A man walked into the police department lobby and stated he had dismembered a body, according to police officials. Officers responded to the residence for a welfare check and found blood and the victim, a male.

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder and the man is charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

