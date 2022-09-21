Man reports to Middletown police he dismembered body; 2 arrested in homicide

Middletown police have made two arrests in a homicide on Stone Path Drive Tuesday night.
A man walked into the police department lobby and stated he had dismembered a body, according to police officials. Officers responded to the residence for a welfare check and found blood and the victim, a male.
A woman has been arrested and charged with murder and the man is charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.
This story will be updated when more details are available.
