Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting mail carrier

A 47-year-old Dayton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison shooting a United State Postal Service worker in January.
Christopher O. Gibson pleaded guilty to using a firearm during a crime of violence in May, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Jan. 3, Gibson reportedly shot a mail carrier as he were delivering mail near his home on Arlene Avenue.
Gibson shot three times, hitting the postal worker in the leg once.
“This defendant pulled a firearm on a federal worker and then fired it at him,” U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said. “After shooting the weapon, Gibson fled from the scene, destroying evidence of his crime along the way. All of this resulted from the defendant’s apparent dissatisfaction with his mail service. He deserves this prison time.”
Dayton police obtained Ring doorbell video of the shooting. Gibson was charged on Jan. 8 and indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 14.
“This investigation was an excellent example of a great partnership between the Dayton Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” said Tosha Dennis, acting inspector in charge of the Pittsburgh Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “I fully commend the hard work and countless hours put forth by both agencies, which led to Gibson being arrested and convicted.”