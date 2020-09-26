Man shot in Dayton while reportedly trying to steal car

The caller also gave police the name of the gunshot victim, and told police that the injured man had left the scene on foot, walking toward St. Nicholas Avenue, where he was picked up by a vehicle.

Records report that police found blood in the alleyway, and found more blood in a trail leading west.

While investigating, police received a report from Miami Valley Hospital saying that the injured man had been dropped off at the emergency room, records said.

The extent of the gunshot victim’s wounds is unclear, and it is unclear what, if any charges there will be.

