Man shot in Dayton while reportedly trying to steal car

A man is in the hospital and police are investigating after a shooting in Dayton where the shooter said the gunshot victim was trying to steal a car.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, at 9:32 p.m. a 911 caller told police that he had shot a man in an alleyway in the 1500 block of Xenia Avenue.
The caller told police that the man had been trying to steal the caller’s mother’s car, records said.
In a 911 call, the caller told dispatchers that he had seen a man on his security cameras walking around his house. Then, when the caller looked for and was unable to find his mother’s car keys, he told dispatchers he went outside and confronted the man, who was in his mother’s car.
The caller told dispatchers that the man lunged at him, so he shot the man in the leg.
The caller also gave police the name of the gunshot victim, and told police that the injured man had left the scene on foot, walking toward St. Nicholas Avenue, where he was picked up by a vehicle.
Records report that police found blood in the alleyway, and found more blood in a trail leading west.
While investigating, police received a report from Miami Valley Hospital saying that the injured man had been dropped off at the emergency room, records said.
The extent of the gunshot victim’s wounds is unclear, and it is unclear what, if any charges there will be.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.