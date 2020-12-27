Man transported by Careflight after bike struck by vehicle in Clark County

Initial investigation shows that a 2001 Honda Odyssey drive by Andra Southward, 48, of Springfield was traveling east on Croft Road. Southward struck an eastbound MotoBecame bicycle driven by Nicholas Scaggs, 23, of Springfield, a release stated.

Scaggs was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Skaggs was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and Southward was uninjured. Scaggs is currently in stable condition, Sgt. David Slanker with OSHP reported.