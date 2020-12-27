Man transported by Careflight after bike struck by vehicle in Clark County

A man is in the hospital after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield post reported. The crash occurred in Moorefield Twp. around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Initial investigation shows that a 2001 Honda Odyssey drive by Andra Southward, 48, of Springfield was traveling east on Croft Road. Southward struck an eastbound MotoBecame bicycle driven by Nicholas Scaggs, 23, of Springfield, a release stated.
Scaggs was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Skaggs was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and Southward was uninjured. Scaggs is currently in stable condition, Sgt. David Slanker with OSHP reported.
Croft Road was closed for around two hours. Any inquiries reference the crash investigation can be directed to Trooper Shannon McClelland of the Springfield Highway Patrol Post, the release said.
The Springfield Post was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s office and the Moorefield Township Fire and EMS.