Some area jurisdictions didn’t take CARES Act funding

“Our police department is kind of self-sufficient, so that was one reason,” said Mears said.

Other townships and cities have used CARES Act money to make changes to facilities to keep the public and employees safe. But the small Perry Twp. administrative office already had a plexiglass divider in the lobby separating the public from employees.

Mears said trustees were also hesitant to put any new improvements into the building at 3025 Johnsville Brookville Road that might be vacated soon.

“They’re looking at maybe building a new building,” she said. “We hate to put anything in that building if we decide to tear it down.”

Mears said some jurisdictions have used money to purchase new vehicles.

“Could we use new truck? Yes, but is CARES money for a truck?” she asked.

Perry Twp.’s allocation was redistributed last month to 30 other Montgomery County jurisdictions. The redistribution amounts ranged from $33.39 going to Verona to $44,373 to Dayton.

The other Greene County jurisdictions that did not spend their allotments include Caesarscreek and Jefferson townships and the villages of Bowersville, Clifton and Spring Valley.