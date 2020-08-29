Man transported by Careflight in Springfield after being trapped in his vehicle

Adam Staples, 42, of South Vienna, was driving east on US-4 near Tuttle Road in Springfield in an SUV when his vehicle crossed over westbound traffic and went off the left side of the road. His vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned, OSHP said in a release. The Springfield Fire Department freed Staples using the Jaws of Life and requested OSHP to the scene.

Staples was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.