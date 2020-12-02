Mannheim Steamroller to perform in Springfield in 2021

Mannheim Steamroller’s live shows have been part of the Christmas season for 35 years, with 2020 being the first time in that span it hadn’t toured due to the pandemic. Having Springfield as a destination was a big win for the area according to PAC executive director Adele Adkins.

“It is very exciting to be bringing Mannheim Steamroller’s Holiday Show to Springfield,” she said. “They have never performed here for the holidays. It is an extremely difficult show to lock in because they are so popular and most every venue wants them. We have been working for a few years to make this happen.”