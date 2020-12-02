Mannheim Steamroller to perform in Springfield in 2021

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) is offering a very early holiday gift for 2021 that can still be given this season.
The PAC will host a concert by Mannheim Steamroller, possibly the world’s most renowned modern performers of Christmas music, on Dec. 20, 2021.
Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Prices range from $38 to $100 and available on ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller’s live shows have been part of the Christmas season for 35 years, with 2020 being the first time in that span it hadn’t toured due to the pandemic. Having Springfield as a destination was a big win for the area according to PAC executive director Adele Adkins.
“It is very exciting to be bringing Mannheim Steamroller’s Holiday Show to Springfield,” she said. “They have never performed here for the holidays. It is an extremely difficult show to lock in because they are so popular and most every venue wants them. We have been working for a few years to make this happen.”
There will be two Mannheim Steamroller traveling ensembles touring between Nov. 16 and Dec. 30, 2021.
Performing in a neoclassical new-age style, Mannheim Steamroller are the biggest-selling Christmas artists of all time, having sold 30 million albums and had more than 25 albums, compilations and box sets since 1984, and sold many other copies of non-Christmas albums.
The show will combine original classic Christmas songs from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album along accompanied by multimedia effects.
