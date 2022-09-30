dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springfield man’s death under investigation as homicide

News
By
1 hour ago

The death of a 78-year-old man in his Springfield home this week is under investigation as a homicide.

John Hungerford was found deceased Thursday at 2748 Hilltop Ave. in Springfield, according to a release issued Friday afternoon from the city.

“The circumstances were deemed suspicious by police and the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” the release stated.

No charges have been filed and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about Hungerford’s death is urged to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.

In Other News
1
Teen arrested in Middletown High School bomb hoax
2
New initiative will provide Ohio teachers with mental health crisis...
3
Newborns at Christ Hospital given football draft pick onesies
4
Crews respond to grain bin fire in New Carlisle
5
Urbana manufacturer gets grant as part of $42M expansion to add 46 jobs

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top