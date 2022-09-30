Springfield man’s death under investigation as homicide

The death of a 78-year-old man in his Springfield home this week is under investigation as a homicide.
John Hungerford was found deceased Thursday at 2748 Hilltop Ave. in Springfield, according to a release issued Friday afternoon from the city.
“The circumstances were deemed suspicious by police and the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” the release stated.
No charges have been filed and no suspect information is available.
Anyone with information about Hungerford’s death is urged to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.
