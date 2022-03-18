Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mason police ask for help finding two teenagers

ajc.com

News
By Staff report
35 minutes ago
caption arrowCaption
Amir Ghohestani was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

Amir Ghohestani was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Amir Ghohestani was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Audrey Renaud, a 16-year-old that may be going as Alec, was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

Audrey Renaud, a 16-year-old that may be going as Alec, was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Audrey Renaud, a 16-year-old that may be going as Alec, was last seen at 4 p.m. March 16. Mason Police Dept. is asking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. CONTRIBUTED

The City of Mason Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two missing/endangered runaway juveniles from Mason.

Amir Ghohestani, 17-years-old, and Audrey Renaud (may be going by Alec),16-years-old are both Mason High School students and were last seen around 4 p.m. March 16 and are believed to be traveling in a 2005 silver Honda Accord with Ohio plates JLJ7154.

Anyone with information on Audrey (Alec) and Amir’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Warren County Communications Center at 513-925-2525.

In Other News
1
Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat...
2
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
3
New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit...
4
2 men killed in Clark County crash identified; awaiting family...
5
Middletown Police aid in search of missing West Chester Twp. man

About the Author

Staff report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top