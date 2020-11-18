Meadowlark closes for 2 days after coronavirus case

Owners of the popular Dayton-area restaurant Meadowlark announced today that the restaurant would be closed Wednesday and Thursday after a worker contracted the coronavirus.
The restaurant posted in social media and one of the cooks tested positive and the closure would allow for a thorough cleaning. “Please be safe,” the Facebook post urged.
The 5531 Far Hills Ave. location is known for its new American cuisine of contemporary dishes made from scratch.
Many area restaurants have had short-term closures during the pandemic.