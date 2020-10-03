Menstrual history and breast cancer risk

According to Breastcancer.org, women who started menstruating prior to age 12 have a higher risk of developing breast cancer later in life. But that’s not the only link between menstruation and breast cancer risk, as women who go through menopause when they’re older than 55 years of age also have a higher risk of developing breast cancer later in life.

Breastcancer.org notes that, over the last two decades, girls have begun puberty at younger ages than girls in previous generations. Researchers have linked that phenomenon to the obesity epidemic and broad exposure to hormone disruptors.