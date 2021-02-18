X

Miami County cancels COVID vaccine clinic at Edison State after weather delays shipment

A healthcare worker shows a bag of syringes containing the Moderna new coronavirus vaccine immediately before a vaccination at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Corona vaccination campaign in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has been extended to hospital staff. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd

By Kristen Spicker

A coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday at Edison State Community College is canceled after Miami County Public Health did not receive its vaccine shipment due to severe weather and snow.

The clinic is being rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25. A Public Health representative is contacting patients to notify them of the change.

Anyone who has an appointment does not need to call Public Health. They will contact you.

The Edison State vaccine clinic for first doses is the only one impacted. Vaccine appointments for second doses will continue as scheduled.

On Tuesday Gov. Mike DeWine noted that some vaccine shipments may be delayed a day or two due to heavy snow and winter storms. The Ohio Department of Health was contacting all vaccine providers and encouraging them to track their shipments.

