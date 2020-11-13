Miami County clinic making flu vaccines more easily available

A drive through clinic is being planned during the Shared Harvest food distribution event scheduled Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua.

Providing the vaccine during the food distribution event requires “a fair amount of logistics,” Coby said. He added, however, that health clinic staff has volunteered at the food distribution events giving it a better feel for coordinating the activities.

“Folks will be provided forms to fill out while waiting in their cars in line for the distribution and, those interested in receiving the vaccine, will also receive the shot in their car. There will be no need to get out of a vehicle and our vaccinators will be wearing the appropriate PPE to protect the public,” Coby said.

To qualify for the vaccine and to receive the OK to conduct the program, Health Partners Free Clinic was required to go through an application process with the state including demonstrating the ability to store vaccine prior to administration.

The vaccine clinics will follow best practices for COVID-19 precautions including asking those attending to wear a mask, maintain social district and be evaluated for symptoms.

Health Partners is interested to talking with community leaders interested in suggesting a location for a vaccine clinic. Anyone interested is asked to contact Coby at justincoby@healthpartners.org.

There is no charge for the vaccine or administration. If anyone wants to make a donation to the clinic, they can visit https://healthpartnersclinic.networkforgood.com/